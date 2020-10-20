TriNet PeopleForce brings together a diverse group of business experts, politicians, educators and thought leaders to discuss critical, timely issues - ranging from diversity and racism in the workplace to employees' mental health to issues impacting bottom lines such as legislative updates, healthcare costs and maintaining cash flow.
Topics of
Discussion
2020 Featured Speakers
Mona Sutphen
Former White House Deputy Chief of Staff, former Managing Director, UBS and Senior Advisor at Vistria Group
Eric Holder
82nd U.S. Attorney General
Burton Goldfield
President and Chief Executive Officer, TriNet
Dr. Abdul El-Sayed
Author, health director and public health professor
Brigid Schulte
Award-winning journalist, work-life balance expert and New York Times best-selling author of “Overwhelmed: How to Work, Love and Play When No One Has the Time”
Olivier Kohler
Executive Vice President | Chief Operating Officer, TriNet
Scott Galloway
NYU Stern Professor, public speaker, author and podcast host
Eddie S. Glaude Jr
James S. McDonnell Distinguished University Professor; Chair, Department of African American Studies, Princeton University
Michael Mendenhall
Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer, Chief Communications Officer, TriNet
Dr. Ryan McGarry
ER physician, writer, director & cinematographer of Netflix series Pandemic and directed documentary TV series Code Black
Dr. Syra Madad
American pathogen preparedness expert and infectious disease epidemiologist
Kelly Tuminelli
Executive Vice President of Finance, TriNet
Samantha Wellington
Senior Vice President, Chief Legal Officer and Secretary, TriNet
Ralph Clark
President and Chief Executive Officer, ShotSpotter
Renee Brotherton
Vice President, Corporate Communications, TriNet
Alex Warren
Senior Vice President, Customer Experience, TriNet
Edward Griese
Senior Vice President of Insurance Services, TriNet
Calvin Newport
Author, Digital Minimalism, Deep Work and So Good They Can’t Ignore You
Mike Wilson
Chief Investment Officer and Chief US Equity Strategist for Morgan Stanley
Walter Faulstroh
CEO and Co-Founder, HUM Nutrition