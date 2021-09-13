Join thousands of SMBs at an award-winning event, live from The Times Center in New York City or virtually from anywhere.
A 4 day conference designed and curated for SMBs, TriNet PeopleForce brings a top-notch roster of high profile speakers sharing timely and insightful content that is vital to business success and the future of work.
Reserve your spot today!
September 13-16, 2021
Virtual Ticket
$499 $299
In-Person Ticket
$1299 $799
The in-person event is limited in space, please request a seat if you’d like to attend live in New York.