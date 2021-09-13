Join thousands of SMBs at an award-winning event, live from The Times Center in New York City or virtually from anywhere.

A 4 day conference designed and curated for SMBs, TriNet PeopleForce brings a top-notch roster of high profile speakers sharing timely and insightful content that is vital to business success and the future of work.

September 13-16, 2021

Virtual Ticket

$499  $299

In-Person Ticket

$1299  $799

The in-person event is limited in space, please request a seat if you’d like to attend live in New York.

Reimagine, rebuild and move forward for a brighter future.

Be resilient

Sustain business momentum and set up for success.

Transform

Accelerate and innovate to drive growth.

Be brave

Use hard-won courage to push forward.

At TriNet PeopleForce you will hear from world-class speakers, get guidance on staying agile and taking calculated risks, and network with fellow SMB leaders from across the country.

When you register for virtual TriNet PeopleForce, you’re reserving an exclusive, front row seat for sessions that will provide proactive guidance from experts to help you sustain business momentum.

You’ll hear from the country’s top influencers and experts on topics such as SMB agility, calculated risk-taking, the future of work, business resiliency, DEI, healthcare, the state of the economy for SMBs and much more.

You’ll even be among the first to hear about new products that TriNet is developing to help SMBs get the most out of our HR solutions.

TriNet PeopleForce 2021 Speakers

Speakers added daily

ADM William H. McRaven, USN (Ret.)

Retired U.S. Navy Four-Star admiral and the former Chancellor of the University of Texas System

Bobbi Brown

Makeup Artist, Entrepreneur and Best-Selling Author

Larry H. Summers

Former U.S. Treasury Secretary

Tina Tchen

President & CEO, TIME'S UP, Former Assistant to President Barack Obama, Former Chief of Staff to First Lady Michelle Obama, Advocate for Gender Equality and Children's Issues

Annie Leibovitz

American Portrait Photographer

Rebecca Minkoff

Leading Fashion Designer and Best-Selling Author

Burton M. Goldfield

President and Chief Executive Officer, TriNet

Erica Dhawan

Leading Authority on Collaboration and Innovation. Bestselling Author. Named “Oprah of Management Thinkers” and Ranked #1 of Top Women Keynote Speakers of 2020

Michael Mendenhall

Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer/Chief Communications Officer, TriNet

Seth Mattison

Internationally Renowned Workforce Strategist and Management Trendspotter

95% of attendees said they would return to the award-winning event in 2021.

TriNet PeopleForce 2020 attendees found the topics incredibly relevant and received the support they needed to take on the challenges their businesses faced. And 95% said they would attend PeopleForce 2021, giving it a 77 NPS score.

PeopleForce well exceeded my expectations and has been the highlight of my year.
It was great to get such granular, thoughtful, even philosophical well-rounded guidance from the likes of TriNet staff all the way up to national political and business leaders.

Thank you for this conference. Switching to TriNet has been one of the best decisions I’ve made as a leader in the last few years.
I would not have made it through this pandemic without you. You saved me with pulling together what I needed for the PPP.

I feel taken care of and supported as a lonely leader with your speakers at this conference.
I broke down into tears a few times hearing acknowledgement about how stressful and alone I’ve been. I feel encouraged to keep going, stay alive, payroll after payroll. Keeping my business alive and my people employed with benefits is important and I’m not alone. Thank you so much.

“Your conference really helped my morale. I felt someone actually understood the crippling pressure I’ve been under.
THANK YOU!”

TriNet PeopleForce 2020 Highlights

Virtual sessions covering resilience, growth, health care, diversity and the future of SMBs

2020 Recap


TriNet hosted a remarkable group of speakers and experts who shared their knowledge and offered advice to SMB leaders attending our three-day virtual event.

State of the Union for SMBs

Talk Your Team Through Change Like a Boss

In the New Normal, Cash (Flow) is King

