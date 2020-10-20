A Virtual Conference on Resilience, Growth, Health Care, Diversity and the Future of SMBs
TriNet PeopleForce brings together a diverse group of business experts, politicians, educators and thought leaders to discuss critical, timely issues
- ranging from diversity and racism in the workplace to employees' mental health to issues impacting bottom lines such as legislative updates, healthcare costs and maintaining cash flow.
Topics of Discussion
Diversity, Equity & Inclusion
TriNet's Role as Guide and Support
Pandemic
The State of the Economy
Healthcare
Business Resiliency
The Future of Business
2020 Featured Speakers
George W. Bush
43rd President of the United States
Mona Sutphen
Former White House Deputy Chief of Staff, former Managing Director, UBS and Senior Advisor at Vistria Group
Eric H. Holder Jr.
82nd Attorney General of the United States
Burton Goldfield
President and Chief Executive Officer, TriNet
Dr. Abdul El-Sayed
Physician, Podcast Host, Author, and former Public Health Commissioner of Detroit
Brigid Schulte
Director of the Better Life Lab & The Good Life Initiative at New America, & author of the NY Times Bestseller, Overwhelmed
Olivier Kohler
Executive Vice President | Chief Operating Officer, TriNet
Scott Galloway
NYU Stern Professor, public speaker, author and podcast host
Eddie S. Glaude Jr
James S. McDonnell Distinguished University Professor; Chair, Department of African American Studies, Princeton University
Michael Mendenhall
Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer, Chief Communications Officer, TriNet
Dr. Ryan McGarry
Emergency Medicine Physician; Director, Producer, and Screenwriter of Code Black and Pandemic
Dr. Syra Madad
American pathogen preparedness expert and infectious disease epidemiologist
Kelly Tuminelli
Executive Vice President of Finance, TriNet
Samantha Wellington
Senior Vice President, Chief Legal Officer and Secretary, TriNet
Ralph Clark
President and Chief Executive Officer, ShotSpotter
Senior Vice President of Insurance Services, TriNet
Calvin Newport
Author, Digital Minimalism, Deep Work and So Good They Can’t Ignore You
Mike Wilson
Chief Investment Officer and Chief US Equity Strategist for Morgan Stanley
Walter Faulstroh
CEO and Co-Founder, HUM Nutrition
Michael J. Angelakis
Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Atairos
Dr. Kaveh Safavi
Senior Managing Director, Global Health Practice, Accenture
David Heath
CEO and Co-Founder, Bombas
Anita-Marie Laurie
Member of the Firm, Strategic Communications Practice, Sitrick And Company
Michael J. Roffler
Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, First Republic Bank
Get tactical advice on what to address and how to adapt. Come with questions and leave with ideas, resolutions and a plan of action. Form connections to help keep you on track and accountable with motivation, optimism and clarity.
TriNet PeopleForce will address challenging SMB issues including:
What is the state of the economy for SMBs
How should I think about fixed versus variable costs?
Does my DE&I strategy create long-term change?
Is COVID-19 creating risk for my company's culture?
Do I need to pivot my product and services? Is now the right time?
An Exclusive Conversation with former President George W. Bush discussing his time in the Oval Office, the challenges facing our country and businesses, the power of freedom, and the importance of resiliency
George W. Bush, 43rd President of the United States
Doing the Pandemic Pivot: Facts from the Frontline
Jacqueline Van Dine, Vice President of Merchandising, Birkenstock
Michael Angelakis, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Atairos
2020 Vision: How COVID-19 is Accelerating the Future of Work
Gina Hartigan, Vice President of Human Resources, Mavenlink
Healing Healthcare
Dr. Abdul El-Sayed, Physician, Podcast Host, Author, and former Public Health Commissioner of Detroit
Outlook on Healthcare
Mike Murphy, VP, TriNet
Edward Griese, Senior Vice President of Insurance Services, TriNet
Post Corona: Winners & Losers
Scott Galloway, NYU Stern Professor, Public Speaker, Author and Podcast Host
